Woman run over by police recovery vehicle 

April 14, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

A 48-year-old woman sleeping underneath a recovery vehicle of the traffic police was run over by it in Thiruvottiyur on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Manjula, 48. She was sleeping underneath the recovery vehicle that was parked near the Beach Road signal in Thiruvottiyur. Failing to notice her, the driver started the vehicle, which ran over her. She died on the spot.

The body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. The Traffic Investigation police registered a case and began an inquiry.