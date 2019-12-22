Chennai

Woman run over by MTC bus

In a tragic accident, a 59-year-old woman, who fell from a two-wheeler, was run over by an MTC bus on Anna Salai.

On Friday afternoon, Suryanarayanan, 62, was riding a two-wheeler with his wife Ezhilarasi riding pillion.

While they were near the Thousand Lights mosque, Mr. Suryanarayanan tried to overtake a car and suddenly applied brakes. Both fell from the vehicle.

A bus from behind crushed Ezhilarasi to death while the husband escaped with minor injuries. Traffic Investigation team, Adyar, have registered a case.

Dec 22, 2019

