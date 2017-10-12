Chennai

Woman robbed on Anna flyover

A woman was robbed by a duo on a bike on the Anna flyover on Tuesday night.

The victim, Latha, 44, a resident of Gopalapuram, was returning home on her two-wheeler. Two youth, who came on a bike, hit her two-wheeler from behind and she fell down. Pretending to help her, they snatched her gold chain weighing 13 sovereigns and escaped. She lodged a complaint with the Teynampet police.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 5, 2020 12:55:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/woman-robbed-on-anna-flyover/article19841385.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY