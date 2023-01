January 14, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kanchi taluk police have launched a search for a man who snatched a gold chain from a 60-year-old woman on Saturday. The police said P. Gunasundari, 60, of Singaperumal Koil Street in Kancheepuram, and her relative got down from a bus and were walking towards a marriage hall in Gandhi Nagar when a man riding a motorcycle snatched her chain near the District Collector’s office. The police are examining the CCTV footage.