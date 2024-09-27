ADVERTISEMENT

Woman robbed near Porur Toll Plaza 

Published - September 27, 2024 07:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two unidentified men snatched a gold chain from a woman motorist after pushing her down from the two-wheeler she was riding near Porur toll plaza on Thursday.

Police sources said the woman, identified as Sangeetha, was an employee of a software firm in Perungudi and usually travelled by a two-wheeler. On Thursday night, she was riding back to her house in Paruthipattu, Avadi, after finishing her work, when two unidentified men followed her on a bike while on Maduravoyal bypass road and attempted to snatch her chain. She held the chain and attempted to thwart the snatching bid. However, the duo pushed her down from the vehicle, snatched her chain and fled the spot. She sustained injury.

Following her complaint, the police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the suspects.

