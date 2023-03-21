ADVERTISEMENT

Woman robbed at knifepoint in Arumbakkam

March 21, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three unidentified persons trespassed into a house in Arumbakkam and robbing a 72-year-old woman on Monday. When she was sleeping in her house in Arumbakkam, the men broke in through the door. The woman woke up but was gagged before she could raise an alarm. The men held at her knifepoint and stole 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery that she was wearing and ₹70,000 cash from the house. Police sources said the trio threatened to upload her nude photos on the internet if she disclosed the robbery to anyone. After, they left the house, she raised an alarm. The Arumbakkam police have taken up the case for investigation.

