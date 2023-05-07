Woman riding pillion without helmet on bike taxi dies in accident on Anna Salai

May 07, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

A 34-year-old woman Sevika, who was riding pillion without wearing a helmet on a bike taxi, was killed in a road accident near Teynampet on Anna Salai in Chennai early on Sunday. The tragic incident, which happened on the victim’s birthday, highlighted the serious issue of many bike taxi riders, which operate through transport aggregator apps, not offering helmets to pillion riders who hire their services.

Police said Sevika was working as a make-up artist in a television news channel. She was residing with her friend in Mambalam and hailed the bike taxi to visit her parents residing in Vyasarpadi for celebrating her birthday. The victim was going in the two-wheeler driven by S. Anandan and when they were proceeding on Anna Salai near Kamaraj Arangam, an unidentified truck hit the vehicle from behind and sped past.

In the impact Sevika, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown off the vehicle and sustained head injuries. She was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment where the doctors pronounced her brought dead. Anandan who was wearing a helmet escaped with minor injuries.

The Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation have filed a case and inspecting the footage of the closed circuit television cameras fixed on the road for identifying the truck which rammed the two-wheeler.

