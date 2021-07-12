Woman riding pillion run over by truck in Ashok Nagar

Her son, who was riding the bike, was injured

A 45-year-old woman was run over by a speeding truck and her son was injured after the vehicle which was following them knocked down their bike in Ashok Nagar.

The police said the accident occurred at 12.15 p.m. on Sunday. They identified the victim as Rajini, 45, a resident of Ambal Nagar, who was riding pillion with her son Manohar on his bike. A truck, driven by Pandian, 32, of Villupuram, hit their bike and knocked them down near Ashok Pillar.

In the impact, the riders fell and the truck ran over Rajini while her son was injured. Immediately, the public nabbed the truck driver and handed him over to the police.

The Traffic Investigation police, Guindy, arrested the driver on charges of rash driving and other offences under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.