Woman riding pillion on two-wheeler killed after truck hits vehicle in Anna Nagar

October 16, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a truck in Anna Nagar 6th Avenue on Monday. The Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation wing police have filed a case and are searching for the truck driver who escaped from the spot.

A senior official of the City Traffic Police said R. Kuppu, a resident of Tondiarpet, was riding pillion along with her relative P. Parasuraman, in his two wheeler on Anna Nagar for a construction work in which both were engaged. While the duo was travelling on the two-wheeler on 6th Avenue, a truck driven in a rash manner hit the vehicle from behind.

In the impact, both Parasuraman and Kuppu fell off the vehicle. While Parasuraman who was wearing a helmet fell down on the other side of the truck escaped with minor injuries, Kuppu, who was not wearing any helmet, fell in the direction of the truck and was run over.

The Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation wing police sent the body of Kuppu to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

