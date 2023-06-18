HamberMenu
Woman riding pillion killed in accident in Tiruvallur

June 18, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old woman riding pillion in a two-wheeler was killed after being hit by a speeding car near Polivakkam bus stop in Tiruvallur on June 17. The Manavalan Nagar police have filed a case against the driver for causing the accident and are investigating. 

Police said M. Thulasi, a resident of Valasaivettinadu village, was proceeding in her relative’s two-wheeler to Tiruvallur on Sriperumbudur Main Road when a speeding car coming in the opposite direction hit them. In the accident both the two-wheeler riders — R. Selvamani and pillion rider Thulasi — were thrown off the vehicle. Thulasi sustained head injury and was killed on the spot, while Mr. Selvamani was rushed to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for treatment. 

Thulasi’s body was to Tiruvallur GH by the police to conduct postmortem. 

