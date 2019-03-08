Chennai

Woman rescued from Marina

The Marina police rescued a 26-year-old woman with cut injuries on her hand, from the beach on Thursday.

They said she was the daughter of a police officer. The police said, she claimed that she had been physically abused by a group of men on the beach.

However, her parents requested the police not to book any case based on her version of the event.

