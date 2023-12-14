ADVERTISEMENT

Woman prisoner escapes from Puzhal prison  

December 14, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Department of Prisons and Correctional Services conducted preliminary enquiry and placed two warders under suspension for their negligence and dereliction of duty

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old remand prisoner, who was detained under Goondas Act recently and lodged at the Special Prison for Women in Puzhal, escaped on Wednesday afternoon when she was sent, escorted by two female warders, to clean the visitors’ room on the prison premises.

Following the escape, the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services conducted preliminary enquiry and placed two warders under suspension for their negligence and dereliction of duty.

Police said the woman prisoner, identified as A Jayanthi, was from Bengaluru. She had stayed at a house in Semmencheri along with her family a few years ago. She indulged in thefts and robberies in 2021. Recently, she was arrested by the Thoraipakkam police in connection with theft cases and was lodged at the Special Prison for Women in Puzhal in October this year. Later, she was detained under the Goodas Act.

Prison sources said two prison warders took her to the visitors’ room for cleaning duty inside the prison premises. She managed to escape. Later, the warders realised that she had escaped from the premises and informed senior officials.

The Puzhal police have registered a case and special teams were formed to trace the woman prisoner. Following Jayanthi’s escape, the two warders who escorted her to the interview room, Kanagalakshmi (Grade I) and Kokila (Grade II), were placed under suspension.

