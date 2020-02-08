Woman priest storms male bastion, solemnises wedding in Chennai

Perhaps in a first in this part of the country, a woman priest solemnised a wedding following Hindu rituals and religious practices duly in Chennai on Friday.

Much to the pleasant surprise of relatives and friends, the woman performed the rituals of two communities to solemnise the wedding of Sushma Harini, a Telugu, and Vignesh Raghavan, a Tamilian, at Dakshin Chitra on the city outskirts.

When the advocate bride insisted on women priests and musicians at her wedding, her parents had a tough time making the arrangements. However she, along with her fiancé, managed to find a Vedic scholar and wedding priest in Bramaramba Maheshwari of Mysore, who agreed to conduct the wedding.

But the family did not find an all-women musical troupe to play the traditional nagaswaram and mridhangam.

“The woman priest did a good job. She not only performed the rituals followed in Hindu weddings well but also explained the significance every solla/mantra to the bride and groom in English. Initially, we were reluctant and it was a difficult decision since even we haven’t heard of a wedding being solemnised by women priests. But it turned out to be a very happy occasion for all us,” said Ms. Sushma’s father Suresh Reddy, also an advocate.

Mr. Reddy said relatives and friends who attended the marriage were satisfied with the abilities of Ms Maheshwari and many took her contact details.

Ms. Sushma said there were instances of a woman priest conducting wedding in Salem, but it was within a particular sect.

“The profession of priest in marriages is a male bastion. So I wanted to change that perspective and make people realise that it is achievable. Woman priests do exist and we have to encourage by hiring them to conduct weddings.”