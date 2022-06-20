Woman preacher found dead near Tambaram

Police suspect that she might have died of starvation

A 55-year-old woman preacher was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a forest area at Madurapakkam near Tambaram. The police suspect it to be because of starvation.

The police said a man grazing cattle in the area alerted them about the body found in Selaiyur on Sunday evening. A was lying near the decomposed body. On searching the bag, the police found her identity card and identified her as Esther, 55, a preacher from Agaram Then village. Later, her daughter confirmed that it was the body of Esther.

According to the police, the mother and daughter had a quarrel over taking care of the latter’s children. Sulking, Esther reportedly walked out of her daughter’s house. After walking for more than 10 km, she could have collapsed, said the police.

