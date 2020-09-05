Woman police officer cracks murder case in Chenani within three hours

Scrutiny of CCTV footage led the police to the suspects, in the murder of a businessman in Otteri

The city police unravelled the mystery behind the murder of a businessman in Otteri with the arrest of two of his business associates, within just three hours.

Following information from the public about an unidentified body lying in a vacant plot at around 1.30 p.m. on Friday, Otteri Police reached the spot and found that the victim was a man in his 40s. The deceased was identified as Buhari, 43, of Vinayagapuram, Kolathur who was in the business of demolition of old buildings.

After sending the body for a post-mortem examintion, Otteri Police Inspector A. Valli began investigations with the scrutiny of CCTV footage from the spot. The inspector traced the person, R. Senthil, who was last seen with the deceased and managed to get his phone number. He was a business associate. Police personnel, posing as building owners, contacted him over the phone and said they needed some demolition work done. Senthil said he was standing at the Red Hills bus stand and they could pay an advance to him there.

At 3.30 p.m police inspector Ms. Valli, with other personnel arrested N. Sambanthamurthy, 20, of Otteri and R. Senthil, 37, of Ulundurpet -- who were business associates of the victim, Buhari.

Recently, Buhari had retained a major share of money from selling wooden articles and had given a meagre amount to them. They had quarrelled over this and the duo had attacked Buhari using wooden logs, said police.