February 20, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chintadripet police are investigating a complaint by a woman police inspector who was allegedly threatened by a caller claiming to be an IAS officer. Selvarani, inspector with the vigilance cell of Tangedco at Anna Salai, in her complaint said Subash, who claimed to be an IAS officer, call her and threatened her to book a case against her or publish defamatory stories about her.