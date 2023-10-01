Woman pillion rider dies as bus hits two-wheeler in Arumbakkam

October 01, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 52-year-old woman was killed after the two-wheeler by which she was travelling was hit by a private bus on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai on Sunday. The Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing has arrested bus driver Sathyamurthy.

A senior official of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police said Kala was riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her husband on the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai when the private bus hit them from behind. In the impact the couple, residents of Jafferkhanpet, were thrown off the vehicle. Kala sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot.

The Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT