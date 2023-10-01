ADVERTISEMENT

Woman pillion rider dies as bus hits two-wheeler in Arumbakkam

October 01, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old woman was killed after the two-wheeler by which she was travelling was hit by a private bus on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai on Sunday. The Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing has arrested bus driver Sathyamurthy. 

A senior official of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police said Kala was riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her husband on the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai when the private bus hit them from behind. In the impact the couple, residents of Jafferkhanpet, were thrown off the vehicle. Kala sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot. 

The Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US