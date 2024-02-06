Woman passenger nearly falls into hole in a moving MTC bus

February 06, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

A woman passenger nearly fell into a hole after the wooden flooring she was standing on broke in an MTC bus on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Shanma, 35, a resident of Mint, working at a private firm in N.S.K. Nagar. She was travelling by MTC bus route no.59, plying between Vallalar Nagar and Thiruverkadu, during the peak hours and was seated in one of the rear seats.

When the bus was nearing her stop, Ms. Shanma rose to disembark. However, the floor board she was standing on broke. She narrowly avoided falling into the hole by holding onto the handrails on the seat and folding her legs. Hearing her screams, the other passengers made the driver stop the bus. After the vehicle halted, Ms. Shanma slid through the hole and came out from the bottom of the bus.

Explaining her ordeal, she said: “It was a scary experience for me. The wooden flooring broke, and I would have died had I not held on to the handrails and folded my legs. The bus stopped only after myself and other passengers screamed.”

Passengers questioned the bus crew on why they did not check the condition of the bus before operating it on the route.

