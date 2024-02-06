GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman passenger nearly falls into hole in a moving MTC bus

The wooden flooring she was standing on broke

February 06, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The hole on the floor of the MTC bus route no.59.

The hole on the floor of the MTC bus route no.59. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A woman passenger nearly fell into a hole after the wooden flooring she was standing on broke in an MTC bus on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Shanma, 35, a resident of Mint, working at a private firm in N.S.K. Nagar. She was travelling by MTC bus route no.59, plying between Vallalar Nagar and Thiruverkadu, during the peak hours and was seated in one of the rear seats.

When the bus was nearing her stop, Ms. Shanma rose to disembark. However, the floor board she was standing on broke. She narrowly avoided falling into the hole by holding onto the handrails on the seat and folding her legs. Hearing her screams, the other passengers made the driver stop the bus. After the vehicle halted, Ms. Shanma slid through the hole and came out from the bottom of the bus.

Explaining her ordeal, she said: “It was a scary experience for me. The wooden flooring broke, and I would have died had I not held on to the handrails and folded my legs. The bus stopped only after myself and other passengers screamed.” 

Passengers questioned the bus crew on why they did not check the condition of the bus before operating it on the route.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.