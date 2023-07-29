Woman passenger from Malaysia was not asked to remove thaali, clarifies Chennai Customs

July 29, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Customs has clarified that its officers had not asked a woman passenger from Malaysia to remove her thaali on during her arrival at Chennai airport recently.

In the backdrop of a video that the passenger had posted on social media claiming that she was asked to take off her thaali or mangal sutra, Chennai Customs has issued a press release. The passenger had said, when she arrived at the airport along with her husband, she was asked to remove the thaali and when she refused the officials held them for nearly two hours.

The Chennai Customs, in the release, said her claim was unfounded. The officials found them to be wearing quite a lot of gold jewellery that appeared to be more than the permissible limit and were leaving the airport without declaring it to the customs officials. The Baggage Rules 2016 states for those living in India and tourists of lndian origin, are allowed to import gold jewellery worth up to ₹50,000 without paying duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When asked to reveal the details of the gold jewellery worn by them for necessary declaration, she refused to furnish the details claiming that they are her personal jewellery and cannot be revealed. She was not asked to remove her mangal sutra/thaali, as claimed in the video clip,” the release said.

Finally, the husband of the female passenger removed his gold chain and bangle that weighed 285 grams worth ₹15 lakh and the customs duty payable for it worked out to ₹6.5 lakh. “When the passenger was asked to pay Customs Duty leviable thereon, he refused to make the payment. Hence, the 285 grams of jewellery was detained and a receipt was given to the passenger,” the release said.

When they were returning to Malaysia on July 23, the jewellery was returned to them after they paid the fine and penalty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.