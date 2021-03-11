Woman out on morning stroll robbed in Chennai

Her husband, who tried to prevent the chain snatching, was stabbed by bike-borne suspects

Unidentified persons who came on a bike attacked a 52-year-old woman who was on a morning stroll with her husband in T. Nagar, and robbed 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery from her. Her husband, who attempted to prevent the criminals, was stabbed by them before they fled.

The victim has been identified as Bharathi, a resident of Thirumurthy Nagar in Valluvar Kottam. Around 5 a.m. on Thursday, she left her home for a walk. Along they way, she stopped and chatted with her husband Somasundaram, manager at a conservancy firm who was then supervising conservancy work, and then continued on her walk.

The suspects, who were monitoring her from a distance, followed her. Using a knife, one of the suspects tried to cut her gold chain. She raised an alarm. Sensing trouble, her husband ran towards her and attempted to stop the criminals from snatching the chain. The suspects brandished a knife and inflicted injuries on him before fleeing with the gold chain weighing 10 sovereigns. The couple alerted the police control room and police personnel from the Teynampet Police reached the spot.

After inspecting the scene of crime, the police launched a manhunt to trace the suspects. A senior police officer said, “Reports suggested that the suspects have indulged in a few other snatching offences in the city. Efforts are on to trace the suspects. Since we have a clue about the identity of the suspects, we will nab them soon."