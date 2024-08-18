ADVERTISEMENT

Woman murders senior citizen in Perungudi railway station, arrested

Published - August 18, 2024 02:58 pm IST - Chennai

Thoraipakkam police arrest woman for murder of construction worker in Kallukuttai

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image.

The Thoraipakkam police arrested a 50-year-old woman for the murder of a 60-year-old resident of Kallukuttai on Saturday (August 17, 2024) night. 

A senior officer of the city police said the victim C. Shankar, a construction worker residing in Thiruvalluvar nagar of Kallukuttai near Perungudi, used to sleep outside the Perungudi railway station. On Friday (August 16, 2024) night he had consumed liquor along with Muniyammal who also lived near the railway station.

On Saturday (August 17, 2024) morning, Muniyammal told the railway staff at the station that Shankar was not breathing and had left the place. Later, Thiruvanmiyur Government Railway police personnel visited the spot and found Shankar dead. After they sent his body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post mortem it was found that he had been murdered.

After an investigation, police arrested Muniyammal on charges of killing the man. Police said she had been previously booked in a few cases of theft.

