GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman murders senior citizen in Perungudi railway station, arrested

Thoraipakkam police arrest woman for murder of construction worker in Kallukuttai

Published - August 18, 2024 02:58 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image.

Representational image.

The Thoraipakkam police arrested a 50-year-old woman for the murder of a 60-year-old resident of Kallukuttai on Saturday (August 17, 2024) night. 

A senior officer of the city police said the victim C. Shankar, a construction worker residing in Thiruvalluvar nagar of Kallukuttai near Perungudi, used to sleep outside the Perungudi railway station. On Friday (August 16, 2024) night he had consumed liquor along with Muniyammal who also lived near the railway station.

On Saturday (August 17, 2024) morning, Muniyammal told the railway staff at the station that Shankar was not breathing and had left the place. Later, Thiruvanmiyur Government Railway police personnel visited the spot and found Shankar dead. After they sent his body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post mortem it was found that he had been murdered.

After an investigation, police arrested Muniyammal on charges of killing the man. Police said she had been previously booked in a few cases of theft.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.