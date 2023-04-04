Woman murders a man in Pudukottai, cuts the body into pieces and buries them in Kovalam

April 04, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 29-year-old man with the help of her associates. Police said she and her associates cut the body into pieces in her native Pudukottai and carried them to Kovalam twice for burial.

The murdered man has been identified as M. Jeyanthan, a native of Villupuram, who worked as a ground handling staff for an international airline at the airport.

He was staying with his sister at a house in Pazhavanthangal police station limits. He left his house on March 18 telling his sister that he was going to his native after the day’s work. However, he went missing and his mobile phone was switched off. Based on his sister’s complaint, the Pazhavanthangal police registered a case of missing person.

Investigation revealed that Jeyanthan travelled to Pudukottai on March 19 to meet G. Bakkiyalakshmi, 38, with whom he was in a relationship.

On reaching her house, he picked a quarrel with her. She sought the help of her friend Shankar, who brought two other men and the four of them allegedly murdered Jeyanthan.

After butchering the body into pieces, they put the parts in plastic bags. On March 20 early morning, they brought the severed pieces in a bus to Kovalam near Chennai and buried them in an isolated place.

On March 26, she hired a rental cab and again travelled to Chennai with some more body parts and buried them at Kovalam with the help of a temple priest, said the police.

The police have requested the revenue authorities to exhume the body pieces. A senior police officer said the suspect gave conflicting statements about the murder.

Police have launched a search for the three other suspects.

