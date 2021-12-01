Chennai

Woman murdered by husband in Chennai

A domestic dispute between a couple in Pallikaranai resulted in the husband murdering his wife on Monday. The woman was murdered by her husband with a kitchen knife. The accused was arrested on Tuesday, when he attempted to escape from the city.

A police official of Pallikaranai station said the couple, Selvaraj and Kannagi, residing on Athipuriswarar Temple Street in Pallikaranai, was running a tiffen centre in the same locality. On Sunday night the couple had a dispute over a family issue during which Selvaraj got angry and stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife and escaped from the scene. The neighbours, on hearing the cries of Kannagi alerted the Pallikaranai police and admitted her to a private hospital. However she died on Monday.

Selvaraj was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.


