Woman murdered by her nephew at Kodungaiyur

July 30, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

During investigation, police found that the murder to have been committed by the victim’s brother’s son Augustin who murdered her when she refused to pay money. 

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old woman resident of Kodungaiyur was murdered by her relative on Saturday (July 29) night. The Kodungaiyur police have arrested her nephew for the murder. 

A senior official of the City Police said the deceased woman identified as Velankanni was residing in Krishnamurthy Nagar, along with her husband, son and daughter. On Saturday night when Velankanni’s son Maria Lawrence came home after completing his work in a private company he saw his mother lying unconscious with her head bleeding.

Immediately, he informed the Kodungaiyur police, and a police team visited the crime scene. They later sent her to Government Stanley for treatment where she was pronounced brought dead. 

Police investigation revealed that the murder was committed by the victim’s brother’s son, Augustin, murdered her when she refused to pay money. The police, on Sunday, produced the accused before a judicial magistrate. 

