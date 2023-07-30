HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman murdered by her nephew at Kodungaiyur

During investigation, police found that the murder to have been committed by the victim’s brother’s son Augustin who murdered her when she refused to pay money. 

July 30, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old woman resident of Kodungaiyur was murdered by her relative on Saturday (July 29) night. The Kodungaiyur police have arrested her nephew for the murder. 

A senior official of the City Police said the deceased woman identified as Velankanni was residing in Krishnamurthy Nagar, along with her husband, son and daughter. On Saturday night when Velankanni’s son Maria Lawrence came home after completing his work in a private company he saw his mother lying unconscious with her head bleeding.

Immediately, he informed the Kodungaiyur police, and a police team visited the crime scene. They later sent her to Government Stanley for treatment where she was pronounced brought dead. 

Police investigation revealed that the murder was committed by the victim’s brother’s son, Augustin, murdered her when she refused to pay money. The police, on Sunday, produced the accused before a judicial magistrate. 

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.