Woman, live-in partner arrested for murdering two-year old son

June 18, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Mangadu police have arrested a 23-year-old woman and her live-in partner for the murder of her two-year old son on Saturday.

The couple first informed the police that the boy died after falling down from the vehicle last week. Lavanya had left her husband Selvaprakasam and was living in a house at Gerugambakkam with her son and live-in partner Manikandan.

Last week, the couple had admitted the boy in a private hospital claiming that he fell down from the vehicle due to seizures. Later, the boy died in the hospital. However, Selvaprakasam lodged a complaint with the Mangadu police suspecting the boy’s death.

During interrogation of Lavanya and her live-in partner Manikandan, the police found that they had murdered the boy by hitting him on the head and the police found bite marks in the victim’s body. The police arrested the couple and after producing them before a judicial magistrate sent them to prison.