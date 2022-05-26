Woman knocked down by train

Special Correspondent May 26, 2022 18:59 IST

She was talking on the phone with headphones on near Urapakkam

A 26-year-old woman, who was walking along the track and talking on mobile phone, was knocked down by an express train on Wednesday evening. She did not notice the train as she had the headphones on. The Government Railway Police (GRP) are investigating. A police official said the victim, Emmycarmicheal, who was living in a working women’s hostel on Venkateswara Avenue in Urapakkam, was employed in a private factory in Oragadam.



