Woman kills two daughters, ends life in Tirunindravur

CHENNAI

18 July 2021 17:38 IST

A 24-year-old woman allegedly killed her two children, aged three and 18 months, and ended her life in Tirunindravur on Sunday.

According to the police, Gowri lived with her husband Ramesh and two children Deekshitha (3) and Ashwin (18 months) in Dileepan Nagar, Tirunindravur. On Sunday morning, the couple fought and Ramesh left the house.

Subsequently, Gowri allegedly killed her children and ended her life. Neighbours, who noticed this, alerted the police. The bodies were sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered in the Tirunindravur Police Station.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)