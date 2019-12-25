Woman kills man for harassing her

The New Washermanpet police have detained a 24-year-old woman who reportedly smeared glue in the eyes of a 54-year-old man and murdered him by slitting his neck on Monday.

The deceased had allegedly harassed her for many years. He recently threatened to post photographs he had taken with her online.

According to the police, on Monday night, a passerby informed the control room about a body with injuries on Cross Road in Washermanpet.

The police retrieved it and sent it for post-mortem to Government Stanley Hospital .

The man was identified as Sekar alias Amman Sekar, of Sathangadu in Tiruvottiyur.

During investigation, it was found that the woman, a friend of his daughter, had murdered him.

“The man had sexually harassed her for the past four years. He had recorded some videos. When she told him about her plan to marry someone, he threatened to upload the photographs and videos online,” said a police officer.

A case was registered.