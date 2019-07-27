Chennai

Woman kills husband

A 45-year-old man was murdered by his wife after a domestic dispute.

The couple lived in Komakkanmedu. Velu had an affair and he frequently quarrelled with his wife over this. On Thursday, he came home drunk and thrashed her following a quarrel. Early Friday, Gnanambal crushed his head with a grinder stone while he was sleeping. She was arrested and remanded.

