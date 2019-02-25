Woman kills her two children, self

A 37-year-old woman and her two children, aged 10 and 7, were found dead in their house in Royala Nagar on Saturday.

Police said Abitha, 37, married Senthamarai, 42, twelve years ago.

Senthamarai ran a computer service centre.

The couple’s children were studying in Class V and Class III.

The family resided in a rented house in Royala Nagar.

Fidelity suspected

The couple used to quarrel frequently as Senthamarai suspected Abitha’s fidelity.

It is suspected that the couple had quarrelled on Friday night. On Saturday evening, Abitha and the two children were found hanging in the house.

The Royala Nagar police retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to a private hospital in Porur.

The police are questioning the father.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.