Woman killed in road accident near Tambaram

April 28, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 60-year-old woman was fatally ran over by a mini-truck near Tambaram on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The Tambaram Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and are searching for the truck driver.

A senior officer of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said Sivabhushanam, a resident of Vellavedu, was riding pillion with her elder brother Anandan on a two-wheeler on the service road of the Chennai Bypass when a mini-truck carrying construction materials hit the vehicle from behind. In the impact, Anandan and Sivabhushanam fell from the vehicle. While the former escaped with minor injury, the truck ran over Sivabhushanam killing her on the spot. The driver fled from the spot.

The Tambaram Traffic investigation police on being informed about the accident sent the body of Sivabhushanam to Chromepet Government Hospital for post mortem.