Woman killed in road accident in Madhavaram

The pillion rider, who was injured, has been admitted to a hospital

Published - November 10, 2024 06:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old woman was killed when the two-wheeler she was riding was hit by a truck in Madhavaram on Saturday. The police said that when Swarnalakshmi was riding the two-wheeler, with her friend Prabha riding pillion, a truck rammed them from behind. In the impact, Swarnalakshmi died on the spot, while Ms. Prabha was severely injured. She was admitted to a private hospital on Greames Road. The Madhavaram Traffic Investigation Police filed a case and arrested the truck driver.

