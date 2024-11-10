Woman killed in road accident in Madhavaram

A 40-year-old woman was killed when the two-wheeler she was riding was hit by a truck in Madhavaram on Saturday. The police said that when Swarnalakshmi was riding the two-wheeler, with her friend Prabha riding pillion, a truck rammed them from behind. In the impact, Swarnalakshmi died on the spot, while Ms. Prabha was severely injured. She was admitted to a private hospital on Greames Road. The Madhavaram Traffic Investigation Police filed a case and arrested the truck driver.