Woman killed in accident in Chennai

The 60-year-old was caught between two vehicles that collided

A 60-year-old woman was killed when she was caught between two vehicles on Ellis Road in Triplicane on Monday. The victim was identified as Valliammai of Perungudi.

According to an official of the Triplicane traffic investigation wing, the victim was walking on Ellis Road towards the bus stop when a car driven by Rajesh of Arani and a two-wheeler collided with one another. Ms. Valliammai, caught between the two vehicles, sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, the police said.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Government Rajiv Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem. The traffic wing police have detained both the car driver Rajesh and two-wheeler rider Satish of Triplicane for causing the accident.