A 30-year-old woman was killed when an iron barricade fell on her at a construction site owing to gusty winds in Taramani on Friday night.

The police identified the victim as Renuka of Assam. She lived with her family on the site adjacent to 100 Feet Road. When she was returning home, the iron barricade on the side fell on her due to gusty winds. She was injured grievously and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she died. The Taramani police have registered a case.