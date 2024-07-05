ADVERTISEMENT

Woman killed after being run over by oil tanker in Chennai

Published - July 05, 2024 04:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the woman had been riding pillion on a bike; the rider of the bike lost control, causing her to fall on the road, where she was hit

The Hindu Bureau

The Anna Square police arrested a 45-year-old oil tanker driver after a 24-year-old pillion rider was killed in Kamarajar Salai, Chennai, on Thursday, July 4, 2024. 

A senior official of the Chennai City Traffic police said S. Renuka Devi, a resident of Triplicane, was riding her two-wheeler along with her friend E. Arathi of Shenoy Nagar, who was riding pillion on Kamarajar Salai. The two were on the wat to Presidency College, when Renuka Devi tried to overtake a sports utility vehicle and lost control of her vehicle. She and Arathi fell down. An oil tanker that was behind them hit Arathi. and she was injured. She was immediately rescued and taken to the T.N. Government Multi-superspeciality Hospital in Omandurar, where she died within a few minutes. 

The Anna Square police arrested the oil tanker driver K. Madasamy of Tambaram. 

