Woman intruder into BJP office in Chennai nabbed by police

A woman, who intruded into the State headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party in T. Nagar, was nabbed by police personnel on Wednesday.
The woman has been identified as Kaviya, 27 of Rajapalayam. She had reportedly lodged a complaint with Arumbakkam police on being cheated by a person to the tune of ₹5 lakh. She told the police that since there had been no action on her complaint, she went to the BJP State headquarters in Vaidyaraman Street in T. Nagar to approach one of its leaders for relief.
Even as the security staff asked her to come next day, she barged into the office and sat inside. Women police personnel were brought in and she was removed. Later, she was sent off with her parents.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.