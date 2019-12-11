Chennai

Woman intruder into BJP office in Chennai nabbed by police

The BJP office in Chennai

The BJP office in Chennai   | Photo Credit: M. PRABHU

The 27-year-old told police that since there had been no action on a cheating complaint she had reportedly lodged, she had been approaching one of the BJP leaders for relief

A woman, who intruded into the State headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party in T. Nagar, was nabbed by police personnel on Wednesday.

The woman has been identified as Kaviya, 27 of Rajapalayam. She had reportedly lodged a complaint with Arumbakkam police on being cheated by a person to the tune of ₹5 lakh. She told the police that since there had been no action on her complaint, she went to the BJP State headquarters in Vaidyaraman Street in T. Nagar to approach one of its leaders for relief.

Even as the security staff asked her to come next day, she barged into the office and sat inside. Women police personnel were brought in and she was removed. Later, she was sent off with her parents.

