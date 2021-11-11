Woman inspector in Chennai rescues unconscious man from cemetery

CHENNAI

11 November 2021 16:17 IST

The man was found under the branch of a tree; he is undergoing treatment at a hospital

A woman inspector rescued a 28-year-old man who was lying unconscious, and suspected, initially, to be dead.

The man, identified as Udayakumar, had been working as an assistant at the cemetery in T.P.Chatram.

On Thursday morning, the police control room received a message from members of the public stating that the man was lying unconscious at the cemetery. He was initially suspected to be dead, as a tree branch had fallen on him. The message was passed to the T.P. Chatiram police inspector Rajeshwari. On receiving the information, the police inspector swung into action and reached the spot.

Advertising

Advertising

She found that the man was breathing and alive, and immediately, she lifted him from the ground and carried him on her shoulder to an autorickshaw. Ms.Rajeshwari rushed him to Government Kilpauk Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.