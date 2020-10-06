Woman inspector, husband booked

CHENNAI

06 October 2020 01:03 IST

Couple reportedly promised to get a job

The Madipakkam police have booked a case against a woman inspector and her husband for allegedly cheating a man by promising to get him a job.

Police sources said complainant Sheik Musthafa, a businessman in Madipakkam, was introduced to Arulkumar, who claimed he was working in the HR&CE Department and his wife Kavitha was an inspector in Tiruvannamalai. Arulkumar promised to get a Deputy Superintendent of Police job for Mr. Mustafa’s brother, who was preparing for the Group-I exams. He collected ₹10 lakh from him for getting the job. Even after receiving the money, the couple did not get the job as promised and failed to return the amount.

Initially, the businessman lodged a complaint with Madipakkam police and other higher officials. Since there was no response on his complaint, he moved the Madras High Court.

The court directed the police to register a FIR if a case was made out after conducting a thorough inquiry. Following this, the Madipakkam police registered a case against Kavitha and her husband on charges of cheating.