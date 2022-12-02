Woman injured as duo snatches her chain; one of the assailants caught in Madhavaram

December 02, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

A duo riding a motorcycle robbed a woman at Kolathur; one of the them was caught while making a similar attempt at Madhavaram; police recover the chain and return it to the woman

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old woman was injured after she fell while resisting the attempt of two men riding a motorcycle to snatch her chain, on Thursday evening.

The victim, Nagarani, 48, of United Colony, Kolathur, was walking towards a nearby temple. The police said a duo riding a motorcycle attacked her and attempted to rob her of the gold chain weighing six sovereigns. Holding on to her chain tightly, she resisted the attempt of the snatchers besides shouting for help. However, the duo pushed her down and snatched her chain.

She was injured on her head and was bleeding profusely. Passersby rushed her to a hospital in Periyar Nagar where she had five sutures. The Kolathur plice have taken up investigation into the case based on her complaint.

The police said the duo struck at Madhavaram Milk Depot. The assailants targeted a woman identified as Manjula, 54. However, passersby caught one of the accused who was identified as Manikandan, 27, of Kodungaiyur. He was handed over to Madhavaram police. His interrogation revealed that the Manikandan robbed Ms. Nagamani. The police returned the chain to Ms. Nagamani and have launched a search for the second suspect.

