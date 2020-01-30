Woman injured after tiger cub at Vandalur zoo bites her hand

A woman, part of the Arignar Anna Zoological Park’s maintenance staff was injured after a tiger cub reportedly bit her hand at the zoo recently, sources said.

The victim Vijaya, 58, and her husband, 62, residents of Hastinapuram near Guduvancherry have been both working as part of the zoo’s maintenance staff for the last several years. Vijaya was assigned the maintenance of an enclosure that shelters tiger cubs.

Last Sunday, actor Ajith and his wife Shalini came to visit the zoo. They were taken around in a battery car. Vijaya was standing near Ritwik, the one-and-a-half-year-old tiger cub (named by Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palanswami recently), when one of visitors clicked photographs using a camera with the flash on. This seemed to have scared the cub, and disturbed, it bit Vijaya’s right hand. However, she managed to quickly retrieve her hand, and was taken to a private hospital in Melakottaiyur by the zoo staff. She had to have five stitches on her hand.

However, an officer of the zoo said she had informed a range officer that she had been injured after a fall. She was on leave, and it is not clear what her injury exactly was. “We are enquiring into the incident,” he said.

At present, the zoo has 16 tigers and a dozen white tigers. The zoo has more than a dozen animal enclosures to accommodate tiger cubs. Visitors to the Arignar Anna Zoo can also watch videos of tiger cubs on a large LED display set up on the zoo premises.