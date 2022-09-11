Woman injured after flex board falls on her near

An AIADMK functionary had erected it for his daughter’s wedding

Special Correspondent TIRUVANNAMALAI
September 11, 2022 23:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The flex board that fell on the woman near Tiruvannamalai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

A 29-year-old woman was injured after a flex board, which is banned, fell on her near Polur town in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday.

Inquiries by police have revealed that the flex board was erected by a local AIADMK party functionary, P. Babu, for his daughter’s wedding. Police said K. Ramya, 29, a mother of two, was on her way to her in-law’s house on a two-wheeler, when the board on the Polur-Chetpet Main Road, fell on her.

She sustained injuries on her head, hands and shoulders. Other motorists and passers-by shifted her to the Government Taluk Hospital in Polur. Doctors have said she was under observation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Continuous rain and strong winds had made the foundation of the poles that supported the flex board weak.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app