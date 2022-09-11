Woman injured after flex board falls on her near

ADVERTISEMENT
A 29-year-old woman was injured after a flex board, which is banned, fell on her near Polur town in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday.
Inquiries by police have revealed that the flex board was erected by a local AIADMK party functionary, P. Babu, for his daughter’s wedding. Police said K. Ramya, 29, a mother of two, was on her way to her in-law’s house on a two-wheeler, when the board on the Polur-Chetpet Main Road, fell on her.
She sustained injuries on her head, hands and shoulders. Other motorists and passers-by shifted her to the Government Taluk Hospital in Polur. Doctors have said she was under observation.
Continuous rain and strong winds had made the foundation of the poles that supported the flex board weak.