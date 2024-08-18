GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman, infant killed in road accident on ECR

Published - August 18, 2024 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

R Sivaraman
R. Sivaraman

A woman and her infant were killed in an accident at Uthandi on the East Coast Road on Friday night. According to the police, the woman, her husband, and their three children were travelling on a two-wheeler when a government bus rammed their vehicle. In the impact, they fell down, and the woman and her child were run over by the bus.

Later, people gathered at the accident spot, and held protests seeking action against the bus driver. Police personnel held talks with the protestors. 

Her husband and her two other children escaped with minor injuries. The Traffic Investigation Police, Pallikaranai registered a case, and launched a hunt for the driver.

