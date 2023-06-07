Woman in Chennai killed after autorickshaw crashes into median on GST Road

June 07, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 32-year-old woman who was travelling in an autorickshaw was killed, after the vehicle crashed into the median on GST Road near Alandur on Tuesday afternoon. The Meenambakkam Traffic Investigation Wing police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the City Traffic Police said Ramya, along with her husband and three relatives, was returning from a tour and was proceeding in an autorickshaw from Palavanthangal to her home in West Mambalam. The autorickshaw driver Manikandan, was proceeding from Palavanthangal subway towards GST Road when he lost control of his vehicle and fell down. The speeding vehicle hit the median on GST Road, resulting in Ramya sustaining severe injuries to the back of her head and leg.

Members of the public immediately rescued her and sent her in a 108 Ambulance to Government Chromepet Hospital from where she was referred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. However she died on the way to the hospital.

The other four occupants of the autorickshaw escaped without any injuries.