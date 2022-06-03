Woman, husband arrested for murder while preparing for victim’s funeral

The victim, addicted to alcohol, was the brother of the woman

A woman and her husband were arrested on Friday on charge of murdering her 37-year-old brother near Sholavaram the previous night.

The couple were preparing for the funeral on Friday morning when the police seized the body and arrested them after getting a tip-off from the neighbours.

The victim was identified as S. Boopalan, a daily wage worker who was staying with his sister Dhanalakshmi and her husband Ravi, 45, an employee of a private firm.

The police said Boopalan and his sister had a quarrel over a piece of land. Since he was addicted to alcohol, he was unemployed. He had been arrested in the past for injuring Ravi.

On Thursday night, an inebriated Boopalan demanded money from his sister for buying alcohol. The two picked a quarrel and in the melee, Dhanalakshmi and Ravi hit Boopalan with a log. Next morning, he was found dead. The couple, instead of informing the police, prepared for his funeral. When neighbours enquired, they told them that Boopalan died of overdose of alcohol. However, a neighbour informed the police about the suspicious circumstances under which Boopalan died.

The police found injury marks on the body and sent it to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. The police arrested the couple after they confessed to the murder.