ADVERTISEMENT

Woman held outside Raj Bhavan with a petrol can

Published - August 11, 2024 10:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 41-year-old woman caused a flutter when she tried to enter the Raj Bhavan with a can of petrol and a petition on Saturday. 

A senior official of the City police said the woman, a resident of Kadampathur village in Tiruvallur, tried to enter the Raj Bhavan through the second entrance when she was stopped by the security personnel. On checking her they found she had a can of petrol and a petition. Later they handed her over to the Adyar All Women police who contacted the Tiruvallur police. During investigation it was found that the woman was separated from her husband recently. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US