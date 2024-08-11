Woman held outside Raj Bhavan with a petrol can

A 41-year-old woman caused a flutter when she tried to enter the Raj Bhavan with a can of petrol and a petition on Saturday.

A senior official of the City police said the woman, a resident of Kadampathur village in Tiruvallur, tried to enter the Raj Bhavan through the second entrance when she was stopped by the security personnel. On checking her they found she had a can of petrol and a petition. Later they handed her over to the Adyar All Women police who contacted the Tiruvallur police. During investigation it was found that the woman was separated from her husband recently.