Woman held for swindling men on the pretext of marriage

February 10, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime wing of the Avadi City Police has arrested a 42-year-old woman for allegedly cheating several men after luring them on the pretext of marriage and collecting money.

The police said R. Gopi Rajan, 33, a native of Ariyalur district living in Ambattur, came across an advertisement by a woman named Sivasri, who was an orphan looking for an alliance. He spoke to her over the phone and took a liking to her. Telling Mr. Gopi Rajan that she was in a tough spot financially, she persuaded him to transfer ₹15 lakh to her account. She began avoiding the topic of marriage afterwards. Mr. Gopi Rajan, who grew suspicious, demanded his money back. She blocked his mobile phone number.

Based on Mr. Gopi Rajan’s complaint, the police investigated and traced the woman, who they identified as Bhuvaneshwari, of Morai in Tiruvallur. She impersonated Sivasri and ran a matrimonial service centre. She cheated bachelors by luring them with promises of marriage. She has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

